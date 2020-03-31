Hailee Steinfeld Escapes The Confines Of Heartbreak In 'I Love You's' Video

YouTube

Hailee Steinfeld's latest music video is here, and it takes the look of "self-isolation" to a whole new level. On Tuesday (March 31), Haiz shared the gorgeous video for "I Love You's," the Annie Lennox-sampling self-love anthem she released just last week. This is the singer's directorial debut — she co-helmed the clip alongside Sarah McColgan — and it showcases her eye for stark but striking imagery.

In the black-and-white clip, Steinfeld commands the spotlight in an array of bold, eye-popping looks; she models everything from a zebra-print bodysuit to a voluminous tulle gown. As she sings about giving herself space to move on from a relationship, we see her throwing punches and essentially breaking herself free from the confines of heartbreak. It all comes to a head in the final scene, when a voice yells "Cut!" and Steinfeld walks away as the set walls break down around her. Freedom, at last.

In a statement about the video, Steinfeld broke down the concept of being confined in a room alone, which ties into the song's theme of staying single for the sake of self-care. "I had gone through a break up and felt for the longest time that I was in this confined space," she said. "It took some time but I eventually realized that even in a confined space, you can find yourself, you can learn to love yourself again, and you can give yourself the opportunity to heal. And that's what this song and video mean to me. Eventually the walls can come down and everything will be OK."

"I Love You's" is the official kickoff to an as-yet-untitled, two-part project that Steinfeld is readying for release this year. Part 1, which will also include her ballad "Wrong Direction," is set to arrive on May 1. Until then, check out Hailee's latest vid above.