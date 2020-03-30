The Official Debut Of Drake's Son Adonis Came Bundled With An Uplifting Message

Getty Images

'What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light'

Drake just shared the first photos of his 2-year-old son Adonis with the world.

The 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday morning (March 30) with a series of never-before-seen photos of both his child (complete with piercing blue eyes) as well as his mother, 30-year-old artist Sophie Brussaux. This is the first time Drake has been known to share these types of images from his private life.

Adonis is absolutely adorable, with a full head of curly blonde hair as he's seen posing with his parents, drinking out of a cup, and standing in a toy car with a teddy bear beside him in the passenger seat. Drake also shared a photo of his own parents as a possible indication of where that honey blonde hair may have came from: Sandi Graham.

Alongside these never-before-seen photos, Drake shared a lengthy, uplifting caption meant to offer love and light during these uncertain times.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he wrote. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy." It's unclear if Drake is currently self-isolating in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, but his words do indicate that he's certainly longing to see those he loves.

"You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," he concluded.