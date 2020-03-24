Kim Kardashian Speaks Out For The 'Last Time' On The Call Between Taylor Swift And Kanye West

(George Pimentel/Getty Images)/(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

2016 was a long time ago. And yet, the drama surrounding that fateful phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West over his song "Famous" continues. Just one day after Swift responded to the full leaked version of the call on her Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian West took to social media yesterday (March 23) to defend West and call out Swift for "lying" and digging up old bones.

"@taylorswift has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kardashian tweeted, alluding to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice because she is actually lying."

From there, Kardashian went on to explain the biggest problem she had with the whole ordeal. "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that," she said. She also said that she never "denied the word 'bitch' was used without [Swift's] permission."

The KKW Beauty mogul continued her social media rant by accusing Swift of changing the whole narrative of the conversation. "She manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,'" Kardashian wrote. "The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

In addition to defending her husband, Kardashian used this opportunity to defend herself as well against allegations that she edited footage of the call that she shared on Snapchat in 2016. "I never edited the footage (another lie)," she wrote. "I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative."

For her final point, Kardashian said that West "has every right to document his musical journey and process," much like Swift did in her recent Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. "Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive," she said. "The call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star closed out her statement by apologizing to her followers. "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares," she wrote. "Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

But will this really be the last time Kardashian speaks on this? Those who've been following the drama seem unconvinced. Especially since Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, took to her own personal Twitter account to respond to West's lengthy statement. "I'm Taylor's publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement," Paine tweeted. "Btw, when you take parts out, that's editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

Swift, for her part, addressed the resurfaced call on Instagram on March 23 by asserting that she told the truth, but also that time would be better spent donating to charities like Feeding America, which she linked out to. "Instead of answering those who are asking about how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters."

If you're wondering how all of this resurfaced 2016 drama will continue to play out, we're right there with you. But with 2016 being a whole four years ago, perhaps it's time to move on.