Rihanna's $5 Million Donation To Fight COVID-19 Will Center Vulnerable Communities

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Rihanna's foundation, which she founded in 2012 and named after her grandparents, is joining the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes, known as COVID-19.

On Monday (March 23), the Clara Lionel Foundation announced it is donating $5 million to organizations at the frontlines of the pandemic, including Direct Relief, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, Partners in Health, and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The money will support food banks that help at-risk communities; provide testing and other resources in Haiti, Malawi, and Native communities; and provide personal protective gear (PPE), training, and respiratory supplies to healthcare workers.

"When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives," a statement from the organization reads. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come."

The organization also posted an Instagram video advising people on how they can personally take action to slow the spread of the virus if they can't support organizations with donations of their own.

Five days prior, the mogul's eponymous makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, announced it would be moving all corporate and customer service operations to a work-from-home model. Her luxury fashion brand, Fenty, followed suit two days later.

You can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Not everyone has the option to stay at home, but if you can, you should! Social distancing is the new normal, and we’re here to help.