The 2020 Olympics Have Been Postponed (But Not Cancelled)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games is the latest organization to postpone their event due to the coronavirus, an International Olympic Committee member told USA TODAY Sports. He said the details of the postponement would be revealed in the next four weeks.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Veteran IOC member Dick Pound told USA TODAY. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

This comes just one day after the IOC executive board said they were considering postponing, but not canceling, the Olympic Games. When USA TODAY Sports asked IOC for a response, a spokesperson said, "Well, we announced yesterday, we are looking at scenarios."

Many countries — including Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, and Norway — have been urging Tokyo to postpone the Games. This would be the first time the Olympic have been suspended or postponed, but it would not be the first time the Olympic Games have been canceled. The 1916 Summer Olympics were canceled due to the outbreak of World War I; the 1940 and 1944 Games were also canceled due to World War II.