How Infamous Mafioso 'Sammy The Bull' Gravano Is Adjusting To Life Outside Of Prison

The underboss of the Gambino crime family will star on MTV's 'Families of the Mafia'

Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano was a "ferocious mafioso" and spent 18 years in prison. Now, in a few weeks, the underboss of the Gambino crime family (John Gotti was also a part of this New York City organized crime unit) will star on the brand-new MTV series Families of the Mafia with his daughter Karen Gravano and her offspring Karina.

But before Sammy (and his loved ones) showcase the high-stakes realities of four mafia-tied families at a crossroads on Staten Island (a glimpse of the show is above), how is the patriarch adjusting to life outside of the penitentiary?

"He's getting reacclimated back into society," Karen reveals about her parent in the clip below. "He's learning how to use a cellphone, those TVs where you can talk into a remote control. He thinks it's the coolest sh*t."

How is Karina building a relationship with her grandfather? And how does Karen describe growing up with Sammy as her father? Watch the mother-daughter duo reveal more -- and do not miss them and their fellow cast members on Families of the Mafia, debuting on April 9 at 9/8c!