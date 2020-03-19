Meet MTV's Families Of The Mafia

The Gravanos, the O'Tooles, the LaRoccas and the Augustines are families of the mafia. And in a few weeks, they will document the realities that come with their ties to the mafia.

But before MTV viewers become better acquainted with these Staten Island-based clans on April 9 -- check out a glimpse of what to expect from the New Yorkers -- here's some more information about the multi-generational units, including several familiar faces like Karen Gravano and "Sammy The Bull" Gravano.