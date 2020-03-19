Meet MTV's Families Of The Mafia

The Gravanos, the O'Tooles, the LaRoccas and the Augustines are families of the mafia. And in a few weeks, they will document the realities that come with their ties to the mafia.
But before MTV viewers become better acquainted with these Staten Island-based clans on April 9 -- check out a glimpse of what to expect from the New Yorkers -- here's some more information about the multi-generational units, including several familiar faces like Karen Gravano and "Sammy The Bull" Gravano.
-
The Gravanos: Karen Gravano (VH1’s Mob Wives), Karina Seabrook, Ramona Rizzo and "Sammy The Bull" Gravano
Karen’s father, "Sammy The Bull" Gravano, was the underboss of the Gambino crime family who ensured his family never wanted for anything. But nothing lasts forever. Despite their tumultuous past, Karen strives to ensure her daughter Karina stays on the right path and focuses on more than her volatile boyfriend Paulie. Meanwhile, Sammy is keeping tabs on both women, trying to ensure the Gravanos living on Staten Island now fare better than those of yesteryear.
-
The O’Tooles: Joe and Taylor O’Toole, Billy O’Toole and Jess Clare
Billy O’Toole was brought up in the Irish mafia lifestyle and followed in the footsteps of his father, “Wild Bill,” who made a name for himself on the streets of Brooklyn. Due to his unusual upbringing, Billy wasn’t around to help raise his twins Joe and Taylor; everything fell to his ex-wife Jess, a hard-working single mom. Both Joe and Taylor have had run-ins with the law, and Jess is doing everything she can to make sure her kids don’t continue the family’s destructive cycle.
-
The LaRoccas: Gina LaRocca, Christian “CP” Patterson, Trish Gelardi and Anthony Gelardi
Gina LaRocca jumped into the drug world in Staten Island and Brooklyn, which caused her to lose contact with her son “CP.” After his father was also sent to upstate New York prison on a seven-year sentence for narcotics charges, CP was left to be raised by his Aunt Trish and Uncle Anthony. While Trish and Anthony have stayed out of the street life, they are no strangers to it. The duo is trying to build a life for CP, who has had his own issues with the law. The older CP gets, the more Gina, Trish and Anthony have tried to show him a life away from the streets, using his father as the greatest example of where the mafia lifestyle can lead you.
-
The Augustines: Lisa Augustine and Dennie Augustine
When you’re raised on Staten Island, you encounter families both in the lifestyle and out. Lisa Augustine and Karen Gravano grew up in the same friend circle, although they came from two different worlds. Lisa’s daughter Dennie just finished college, and Lisa is trying to ensure she stays on the right path. Everyone has their demons, and Dennie is no exception—her father abandoned her and Lisa when she was young, and it’s something that haunts her to this day.