Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly throughout the world and which the World Health Organization has categorized as a pandemic.

Hanks, who has been filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia, posted about the diagnosis on in an Instagram caption that accompanied a photo of a rubber glove in a trash can.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he wrote."Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

In his signature chipper manner, the A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood star explained that the couple are following every medical protocol they can. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he said. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated."

The film also stars Austin Butler as the "Jailhouse Rock" crooner and is being directed by Baz Luhrmann. Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, released the following statement to Deadline:

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."

Numbers for those affected by the novel coronavirus are consistently rising, and many countries still lack the infrastructure to keep up with the demand for testing. Older people and those whose immune systems are compromised are most at risk, but experts are also asking young and otherwise healthy people to protect themselves and those around them as best they can, to slow the spread of infection.