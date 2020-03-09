Game Of Thrones Star Max von Sydow Dead At 90

HBO

Game of Thrones star Max von Sydow has died at the age of 90.

According to the Associated Press, von Sydow died on Sunday (March 8), marking the end of a career that spanned seven decades, beginning in the late '40s. His wife Catherine Brelet confirmed the news in a statement to French news outlet Paris Match.

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020," she wrote in French, which has since been translated into English.

Over the years Sydow appeared in a number of films from The Exorcist to Minority Report, as well as the 1958 classic The Seventh Seal. Widely regarded by many as one of the greatest films of all time, it was one of the iconic roles that found Sydow working his way up to even more memorable character portrayals over the years.

Sydow made his mark more recently as Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as well as the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones before the series drew to a close.

The Swedish actor played the grim role to perfection in the series' sixth season as he offered his guidance to Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) as the finale played out. Sydow will be remembered for his engaging presence, memorable voice, and the unique touch he brought to every role he appeared in.