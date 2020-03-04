Riverdale And Katy Keene's Creator Just Teased The Boxing Crossover Of Our Dreams

The CW Network

Sit back, relax, and get ready for the TV crossover-slash-boxing event of your dreams. Thanks to a brand new Instagram post shared yesterday (March 3) by Riverdale and Katy Keene creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it looks like our beloved Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) might go head to head in the boxing ring with Katy Keene's boyfriend K.O. Kelly (Zane Holtz).

Alongside a shirtless photo of Apa and Holtz holding up their fists on set, Aguirre-Sacasa teased the upcoming episodes. "The #Riverdale/#KatyKeene crossover America NEEDS right now!" he wrote. "Two new AMAZING episodes on the #cw this week!"

The short, to-the-point insta tease inevitably sent fans of both shows into a spiral, and we totally understand why. "Crossover in the middle of this stressful time?" one fan asked in the comments, alluding to the fact that we still don't know if Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) is dead or not. "Give it to me, I'm ready," another person added.

Ready or not, it seems like Archie and K.O. really are going to put on their gloves and step into the ring together. And this isn't the first time Aguirre-Sacasa teased it either. "It was so funny — we did a big entire season of Archie as a boxer, and it was never imagined that Archie was going to be like Raging Bull," he told EW back in February. "But halfway through the season, we started developing Katy and were like, 'Katy's boyfriend is a boxer.'"

With Archie and K.O. both being boxers, its makes total sense that, at some point, their paths would cross. But then again, Katy Keene is set a whole five years ahead of Riverdale, so the timeline is still a bit unclear. Is Archie still a boxer five years into the future? Will he reunite with Josie? Is Jughead OK? These are just some of the questions we'd all love answers to. And who knows? Maybe this week we'll get 'em.