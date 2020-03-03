Miley Cyrus Got Especially Artistic With Her Latest Tattoo

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus just added a new tattoo to her already burgeoning collection, and this time she's paid tribute to the modern artist Henri Matisse.

Cyrus has a wide variety of different types of ink, from Yoko Ono's handwriting to massive, realistic roses. From a sugar skull on her ankle to a sword on her hand, her body art runs the gamut from abstract to hyper-realistic. There are even portraits dotting her body as well as some additional text.

Her latest addition is actually part of a painting by the French artist Matisse's called Le Nu aux Oranges. This translates to "Nude with Oranges." There are obviously no oranges surrounding the nude woman, heavily stylized as part of the artistic Fauvism movement, but Cyrus did include a tribute to the legendary Leonard Cohen in her Instagram post showing off the ink. Perhaps she decided to forgo the oranges as her own stylistic choice. Either way, the bold lines give it a unique sense of movement.

“Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love.” Matisse X Cohen," Cyrus captioned the short clip where she's rolling up her sleeve to show off the new portrait.

These are the lyrics to Cohen's "Dance Me to the End of Love," which originally appeared alongside the Matisse painting in the book of the same title, featuring Matisse paintings accompanied by Cohen song lyrics. This is one of Miley's most abstract tattoos yet, and it was brought to life by artist Nico Bassill at his private Los Angeles studio.

What kind of ink will Miley go for next? She definitely knows how to keep us guessing.