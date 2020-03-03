Lil Tecca Spoke His Success Into Existence When He Was 8 Years Old

MTV

Lil Tecca may be hoppin' out of a Rolls-Royce Ghost and into a Rolls-Royce Phantom now, but before he was the "Ransom" rapper with "a lotta shorties" trying to pull up to his place, Tecca was an aspiring lyricist who persevered until he struck gold.

Now that his success is finally here, a rap line written by the MTV PUSH artist for March 2020 at just eight years old (when he was Lil Lil Tecca) makes a ton of sense. He knew that he'd figure everything out.

The rapper reflected on what looks like a quick rise but really has been a long haul. He's 17 now, but he's been on his grind for a while. When he was just eight, he wrote some bars down in a book that recently resurfaced. Though he can't remember them all, there's one that is responsible for getting him where he is today. "I'm going to be successful," he repeats. "It took nine years to come back. That's why you can't give up."

It's really, really paying off that he kept persevering. His breakout single "Ransom" hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca, largely aided by the strength of "Ransom," debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Tecca explained to MTV that his songwriting process in all in the catchy verbiage and simple but earworm-y sing-song style. "I normally have a melody that I want to write on and I just try to use the most out of the melody," he says. "That's my strong point, making melodies sound good. If I have that mixed with a good beat, it's just like, boom."

Another song that you can hear Lil Tecca's catchy style is on "Love Me," the dancehall-influenced tune that also appears on We Love Tecca. Its tunnel vision focuses on a girl who Tecca knows is interested in him. He tells her exactly what she's thinking and how she's feeling through smirking raps with a winked eye.

As piercing as his bars are, it'd be safe to assume that it took a while to write — but you'd be wrong. "When I did 'Love Me,' I wrote that song so fast," he says. "I wrote that song while another song was being recorded. I finished my part on the song and then I went to YouTube to look for a beat, and then I found a beat so fast. And then I started to write in my notes."

"I didn't even come out of the booth," he continued. "My friend came out and then I sent the beat to the engineer and then I just recorded it. I didn't even leave."

