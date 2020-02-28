Ally Brooke's 'Fabulous' Is A Little Sharpay Evans, A Little 'Lady Marmalade'

Getty Images

Ally Brooke has been on an absolute tear this year. She kickstarted 2020 with the video for "No Good" — which saw her flaunting all those impressive moves she learned on Dancing With the Stars — and followed up with the festival-ready Afrojack collaboration "All Night." And she's not done yet.

On Friday (February 28), Ally released "Fabulous," her second song in as many weeks. On it, the 26-year-old gives off major Sharpay Evans energy by professing to love herself; curves, scars, faults, and all. "Nobody's perfect / I got my flaws, but man, I'm gorgeous," she sings on the opening lines.

Ally really hits her stride on the chorus, which cleverly interpolates Patti Labelle's "Lady Marmalade." She sings, "I woke up feelin' fabulous (Hey sister, go sister, oh sister, whoa) / Don't wait on me, I'm fabulous, hey (Hey sister, go sister, oh sister, whoa)." Throw in a little belting and a club-ready beat, and you've got another irresistible bop from Ally Brooke.

Hyping up the new song on Instagram, Ally shared, "SHE'S OUT!! And she means a lot to me. This song in a way narrates my journey, my past, and where I am now. I've finally gotten to a place where I believe these words. Hope u love it as much as I do."

"Fabulous" comes a week before Ally kicks off her debut solo headlining trek, the aptly titled Time To Shine Tour. It'll play an important role in the live show — on each stop of the tour, the Fifth Harmony alum will invite a lucky fan onstage to perform the new song with her. If you're going, you'd better brush up on your moves!