'We Are Going To Hook Up': Pauly D Says He And JWoww Will Do The Deed On Jersey Shore

More than 10 years ago, JWOWW and DJ Pauly D got acquainted with his Prince Albert on Jersey Shore. And it might happen again during this family vacation.
"When I get the green light, me and Jenni we are going to hook up," Pauly says in the supersized sneak peek at the upcoming season featured above.
But what does the "officially divorced" lady have to say about her longtime roommate? And who is "hoping" this
big daddy sitch happens? Watch the entire video, and be sure to keep watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c.