Riccardo Giordina

Let The Madness Begin: These Are The Challenge Players Vying For Season 35 Glory

The "most dangerous" Challenge is coming to MTV -- and 28 players will be a part of this madness.

The Challenge: Total Madness will feature 14 males and 14 females vying for glory "in a literal war zone" for the series' historic 35th season. There are notable returning players (Bananas, CT, Wes, Jenna, Tori and Nany) and some new faces from series like Big Brother, Survivor and Amazing Race.

Check out the entire lineup -- divided by Veterans and Rookies -- and stay with MTV News as we near the beginning of Total Madness, coming to MTV on April 1!

VETERANS

ROOKIES