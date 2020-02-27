The Candyman Trailer Is Here, 'Say My Name' Remix And All

YouTube/Universal Pictures

The legend of Candyman is back in full effect. Candyman, set to hit theaters in June, has had its first trailer released and it'll make you want to stay away from all of the mirrors that you come across on a daily basis. You never know if you'll see a hooked hand reaching for your throat on the other side.

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Watchmen and Aquaman, Candyman has been dubbed a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 original film about a killer ghost that loves bees and hooks. That movie spawned two sequels in 1995 (Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh) and 1999 (Candyman: Day of the Dead) that expanded the lore. Now, it's due for a fresh coat of paint for the new decade. The plotline is pretty simple. There's an evil legend that literally doesn't bother you unless you say its name five times in a mirror.

That's it. Just go about and live your life. But no, in the world of Candyman, humans like to tempt the supernatural. So, in the first trailer, different sets of people stand in front of mirrors and basically send the hooked villain a "U up?" text, inviting it for some grisly gourmet at their expenses. Yahya, who seems to be spiraling in and out of reality as a man who returns to his spooky neighborhood and sees visions of himself dishing out hooked mayhem, looks to be at the center of this horrifying story.

Destiny's Child's "Say My Name" is slowed down to a crawl to sound at its creepiest for the trailer, enabling each of these brutal clips to raise the hair on your neck. Its a signature move of producer, and co-writer, Jordan Peele who employed a similar technique for the trailer for 2019's Us that featured a plodding rendition of "I Got 5 on It" by Luniz.

Candyman will be out on June 12. As we wait for the film, it's important for everyone to avoid repeating "Candyman" in front of a mirror five times. Yes, it's just a movie. But please don't do it anyway.

Take a look at the first Candyman trailer up above.