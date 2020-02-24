Skeet Ulrich And Marisol Nichols Will Say Goodbye To Riverdale After Season 4

(Jason Mendez/Getty Images)/(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Season 4 of Riverdale will come to an end this spring, and soon enough, Twitter will be flooded with wild theories about what fans can expect from the hit CW series come Season 5. But before you start brainstorming about the possibilities, you should know that some members of the community will not be returning. Wait, what?

According to Deadline, Skeet Ulrich, who plays the role of Jughead Jones's (Cole Sprouse) father, FP Jones, will not be coming back for Season 5. And as it turns out, he's not alone. Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica Lodge's (Camila Mendes) mother, Hermione Lodge, will also say goodbye to the show at the end of the fourth and current season.

Yesterday (February 23), Ulrich took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the show, and of course, the fans. "I can't even begin to thank you all for the unwavering support and love!!" he wrote. "It is remarkable and deeply appreciated. I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart."

In an official statement, the actor also commented on the show's talented cast and their tight bond. "I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," he said. "I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."

Nichols also shared a statement in regard to her departure from the series. "I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family," she said. "We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

So how will F.P. and Hermione's stories wrap up at the end of Season 4? Well, we're not so sure. Per Deadline's report, "there is no word yet on how and when they will be written off the show," so really, anything can happen. But don't worry, just because they'll no longer be series regulars doesn't mean the door to Riverdale is closed forever. "FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts," series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline. "And, of course, they're always welcome back in Riverdale."