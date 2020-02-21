Selena Gomez Releases Fan-Favorite Track 'Feel Me': 'You Asked And I Listened'

Getty Images

'As long as you're not with me / You'll always be alone,' she sings on the ex-blasting bop

Rejoice, Selenators! It only took four years, but Selena Gomez's "Feel Me" is finally on all streaming platforms as of Friday (February 21).

The confident, tell-off anthem has a long and storied history in the SG world. It was recently included on the Target exclusive vinyl edition of Rare, but Gomez first performed it on her Revival World Tour way back in 2016. It quickly became a fan-favorite track and was presumed to be a future single, but a studio version never materialized... until now.

On Friday, Gomez wrote on Instagram, "On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven't stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened 😘 Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere."

Thankfully, "Feel Me" still holds up in 2020. "No one love you like I love ya / Never cheat, never lie / Never put no one above ya / I gave you space and time," Sel begins, aiming directly at an ex whom she cooly haunts with her presence. "Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me," she taunts on the chorus, and it only gets more biting from there. "Won't be caught up in the middle / Of your highs and your lows / Baby, as long as you're not with me / You'll always be alone." Zing!

The release of "Feel Me" comes just six weeks after Gomez delivered her long-awaited album Rare. The track's arrival came as a shock to most fans, considering Gomez said as recently as January that "Feel Me" didn't "fit" with her current mindset. She told a fan on Twitter, "That song was from when I was in a different place and doesn't fit with where I am right now."

Who knows what changed, but one thing's for sure: Longtime "Feel Me" fans are feeling extra grateful today!