Jennifer Lawrence Thinks We're All Doomed In Don't Look Up

Getty Images

An asteroid is about to destroy Earth in this Netflix comedy

Jennifer Lawrence's next film project is out of this world. No, seriously.

It'll have to be, because it looks like the Earth is about to be destroyed in the upcoming Netflix comedy Don't Look Up.

J-Law is set to star alongside an as-yet-undisclosed star as she portrays an astronomer tasked with the unpleasant job of warning all of mankind about an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. It's supposedly going to destroy the planet and all we hold dear.

Of course, that doesn't sound very funny at all. But they say it's a comedy, and writer Adam McKay has high hopes for it when it finally debuts, as well as Lawrence herself.

"I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence," McKay said in a statement. "She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite talent.’ And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

Principal photography is set to begin in April, though there isn't a lot we actually know about the plot or who Lawrence will be playing other than what's already been divulged so far.

The film will be produced under McKay's Hyperobject Industries banner, alongside Kevin Messick.

"Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture," Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber offered. "Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

Will J-Law be able to use her talents to keep the asteroid from hurtling into Earth and forcing us all to kiss life as we know it goodbye? We'll be keeping an eye on this flick to find out.