First Reactions To Pixar's Onward Praise 'Trash Unicorns' And Power To Make You 'Ugly Cry'

Pixar's latest movie Onward is just around the corner, but many critics have already had their first taste of the studio's magical new adventure. The verdict is in, and most found the movie to be absolutely delightful – save for a few snags here and there.

Onward follows elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), who embark on a life-changing journey to prove to themselves that there's still magic left in the world. They've also got an, uh, problem they need to take care of involving their late father. When the pair bring back their father to life for just one day (a gift he left them with upon his passing), they realize they may have gone about it all wrong, because, well, only parts of him return.

It's definitely a very different take on the type of story we can typically expect from Pixar, but it appears those who have already seen the movie came out of it with an appreciation for its unique approach.

Rotten Tomatoes' Ashley Menzel called the film a "welcome departure" from Pixar's usual fare.

Insider critic Kirsten Acuna noted that the story "wasn't Pixar's best," but it does have a story that will "resonate with many."

SEN Live creator Kristian Harloff thought the film "had that Pixar magic, pun intended."

GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner praised the film as a "very emotional experience."

Collider's Steven Weintraub called it a "surprise to no one" that Pixar has delivered "yet another great film."

Mashable's Alison Foreman lamented there wasn't enough time with the trash unicorns, but otherwise the film was "weird and wonderful."

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier wasn't as enamored with the film, but noted it does "pack a huge emotional wallop."

Ready to check out Onward for yourself? Gather up your friends and hit the theater on March 6, when the film opens everywhere.