Grab Your Magic Carpet, A Live-Action 'Aladdin' Sequel Is Coming

Walt Disney Studios

If you made three wishes and one of them was for another live-action Aladdin movie, you're in luck. Yesterday (February 12), Variety confirmed that a sequel to the Disney remake is currently in "early development." And while details about the upcoming film and its plot are slim, the outlet did reveal some info about what fans of first flick can expect from the second.

Like the first movie, the sequel will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, and they'll be joined by executive producer Ryan Halprin. What we don't know, however, is if Guy Ritchie will return to direct. And when it comes to the cast, nothing has been confirmed, but Variety reports that producers "hope to bring back stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott." Unfortunately, they can't extend offers to actors until the script is complete.

Walt Disney Pictures

Speaking of the script, writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are the ones responsible for writing the remake's follow-up. And after the "massive success" of the first movie, the pressure's most definitely on. 2019's Aladdin grossed $355 million domestically and $1.05 billion worldwide, and it was only the fourth of Disney's live-action movies to cross the billion-dollar mark. Therefore, making an equally as compelling and successful sequel will certainly be a challenge.

What makes the sequel even more challenging is that people on social media have mixed feelings about whether another live-action movie is really necessary. But of course, some die-hard Disney fans are already looking forward to more Aladdin, and we can't really blame them. "I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE ALADDIN SEQUEL!!" one person tweeted. Another is hopeful that we'll get a live-action look at Aladdin's hot dad.

As we mentioned earlier, details regarding the actual movie plot are not yet available. However, if you're not a Disney+ subscriber, you need not worry. Per Variety, the sequel will be headed straight to theaters, and not directly to the streaming platform. Grab your popcorn, people, because this magic carpet ride is far from over.