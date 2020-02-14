Pharrell And Snoh Aalegra Make The Matrix Glitch On Sultry New 'Whoa' Remix

Getty Images

Snoh Aalegra's two albums both deal with, well, dealing with it. The Swedish singer's 2017's Feels and 2019's Ugh, Those Feels Again both find her exploring the kind of subterranean R&B fitting for late nights when you're up questioning what's going on internally.

You hear it on "Whoa," only inverted — she's feeling euphoric about someone special. "Can I lay with you outside? Can I touch your lips with mine?" Aalegra sings over a slowly blooming backbeat courtesy of legendary R&B maestro D'Mile. It's a nice moment, and now it's gotten even suaver with some assistance from Pharrell. On Friday (February 14), he lent a romantic verse to a new version of "Whoa" just in time for Valentine's Day.

"When we mix, we make the Matrix glitch," he delivers as Aalegra backs him up. His verse feels epistolary, like a love letter to someone he's really all about. "The only second language I speak is your body on like 5G," P says, wrapping up the moment by making some tangible connections between music and sex — you know, what this whole thing is all about. "Two melodies that come to life / Now listen: We come to life / Put us on top each other, we harmonize."

At the end of last year, Aalegra shared a photo of her in the studio with both Pharrell and his Neptunes collaborator Chad Hugo, who revealed they're going full speed ahead with new music in 2020.

Aalegra is currently preparing for a tour that'll kick off in March. While you wait for her to hit your town, listen to the new Pharrell-assisted version of "Whoa" above.

Then revisit the video for the original song, which features her smooching Michael B. Jordan. It is V-Day, after all. Treat yourself!