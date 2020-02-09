Brie Larson And Gal Gadot Put Fan Wars To Bed On The Oscars Stage

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Attention Captain Marvel die-hards and Wonder Woman devotees: Brie Larson and Gal Gadot have officially joined forces!

Well... at the 2020 Oscars, at least. The two actresses took the stage with the legendary Sigourney Weaver to present the two music awards — Original Score and Original Song — where the trio announced their fight club.

"It is an absolute honor to stand beside my fellow superhero Gal, and the woman who paved the way for us, Sigourney Weaver," Larson said. Gal seconded the motion, calling it an "honor" to appear by Weaver's side.

It was then that Weaver made the big announcement: "The three of us make a powerful combination, and in fact, just now backstage, we decided that after the show, we're gonna start a fight club." Gadot added that men are allowed, but no shirts. "I'm sorry, it's just, it's Hollywood, guys," Larson tag-teamed, announcing the winner of the fight club gets a lifetime supply of deodorant, sushi, and tequila, while the loser, Gadot chimed in, "gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood." They seemed pretty proud of themselves for that joke, sharing a chuckle in the way that only true friends could.

Jokes aside, Weaver interjected, "we want to stand here together and say that all women are superheroes," and introduced the first-ever female conductor to lead an orchestral performance at the Academy Awards. The. First. Ever! (This was the 92nd ceremony.)

So look at that! Two heroes from different sides of the tracks — Marvel and DC — coming together to celebrate female heroics of all types.