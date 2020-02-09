Natalie Portman Made A Powerful Statement With Her Embroidered Dior Cape

Getty Images

She brought attention to all the female directors the Academy snubbed

Natalie Portman is not about to let the names of female directors snubbed by the Academy be forgotten.

The actress walked the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards clad in a Dior cape embroidered with a series of said names. She wore the chic black accessory over a flowing floor-length gown featuring gold embroidery and a braided cord. Paired with a wavy bob and low-key makeup, the star let her outfit do the talking.

Speaking to LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman, Portman explained the thought behind her empowering outfit, which was a stunning addition to her already eye-catching Oscars fit.

"I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way," she said of her thoughtful accessory.

Some of the names included on Portman's cape include Mati Diop (Atlantics), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood), and Céline Sciamma (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire).

This year's Best Director category is bereft of women, with only male nominees making up the list this year: Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite. Thanks to Portman — who once called out the "all-male nominees" at the 2018 Golden Globes — the women shut out of the category and their important work continue to shine.