Move Over, Little Women: Roman Griffin Davis And Archie Yates Are The Oscars's Little Men

One of the most endearing parts of the very endearing film Jojo Rabbit — a.k.a Moonrise Kingdom with Nazis — is the wonderful friendship between the young characters played by Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates. They cross paths throughout the film, most hilariously at the end, when Archie's preteen Yorki has been conscripted into warfare, but their deep bond remains solid despite Jojo's own wild emotional journey.

So it makes a lot of sense that the pair would carry that adorable friendship from the big screen onto the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night (February 9). First and foremost, they looked like absolutely perfect little men, resplendent in their tuxedos and ready to make a grand entrance into the Dolby Theatre.

Secondly (and most crucially), 10-year-old Archie didn't miss his moment to clown his mate. As the two embraced and flashed peace signs to the flood of photographers in front of them — something Jojo Rabbit's awards circuit has surely made them pros at by now — 12-year-old Roman's head grew an unexpected new pair of ears, thanks to Archie's fingers behind his head. More like Jojo Bunny (Ears)!

Jojo Rabbit is up for six Academy Awards tonight, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, and more. Follow along with all of MTV News's Oscars coverage right here.