The 1975 Give Fans Two Reasons To Smile And One Reason To Frown

Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Who's better than the 1975? Although their forthcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form, has been pushed back a couple of months, the Matt Healy-led band delivered double the good news to make up for the bad announcement: not only did they released a new tune, "Me & You Together Song," they've also announced a new tour. What a way to build anticipation, am I right?

So, let's start with the bad news. Notes On A Conditional Form was supposed to come out on February 21. That date is now out of the window. The new date for the LP's release is April 24.

Now, let's get to the good stuff. The 1975 have also revealed North American tour dates. They head out on April 27 and perform their first show in Houston, TX. The Spring trek wraps right up before summer on June 12 in Manchester, TN. Supporting them on the tour are indie-rock musician Phoebe Bridgers and singer Beabadoobee.

Are you overwhelmed with giddiness yet? Just wait until you hear their new tune, "Me & You Together Song." The cheery tune finds Healy trying to slide out of the friend zone into a prospective lover's arms. Drums doing jumping jacks make the mood a festive, celebratory one. If this were the mid-2000s, Adam Sandler would be chasing a lover's taxi to tell the woman inside that he loves her with this playing in the background.

Okay, we're finally done with all of the news. The wait for Notes On A Conditional Form just got a bit longer but, with all of the news that's come with this pushed back date, the world can manage. The 1975's forthcoming LP will also feature "Frail State of Mind," "People," and their self-titled song that features climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Check out the 1975's upcoming tour dates below.

04/27 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/29 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/03 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

05/05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

05/08 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

05/11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/13 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

05/14 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/16 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

05/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/19 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/26 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/29 - Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

06/02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06/05 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/06 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/08 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/09 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

06/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center #

06/12 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival # ^

# - without Phoebe Bridgers

^ - without Beabadoobee