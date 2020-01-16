The 1975 Give Fans Two Reasons To Smile And One Reason To Frown

Who's better than the 1975? Although their forthcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form, has been pushed back a couple of months, the Matt Healy-led band delivered double the good news to make up for the bad announcement: not only did they released a new tune, "Me & You Together Song," they've also announced a new tour. What a way to build anticipation, am I right?
So, let's start with the bad news. Notes On A Conditional Form was supposed to come out on February 21. That date is now out of the window. The new date for the LP's release is April 24.
Now, let's get to the good stuff. The 1975 have also revealed North American tour dates. They head out on April 27 and perform their first show in Houston, TX. The Spring trek wraps right up before summer on June 12 in Manchester, TN. Supporting them on the tour are indie-rock musician Phoebe Bridgers and singer Beabadoobee.
Are you overwhelmed with giddiness yet? Just wait until you hear their new tune, "Me & You Together Song." The cheery tune finds Healy trying to slide out of the friend zone into a prospective lover's arms. Drums doing jumping jacks make the mood a festive, celebratory one. If this were the mid-2000s, Adam Sandler would be chasing a lover's taxi to tell the woman inside that he loves her with this playing in the background.
Okay, we're finally done with all of the news. The wait for Notes On A Conditional Form just got a bit longer but, with all of the news that's come with this pushed back date, the world can manage. The 1975's forthcoming LP will also feature "Frail State of Mind," "People," and their self-titled song that features climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
Check out the 1975's upcoming tour dates below.
04/27 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/29 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/02 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/03 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
05/05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^
05/08 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^
05/11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/13 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
05/14 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/16 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/19 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/26 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/29 - Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
06/02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
06/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
06/05 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/06 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/08 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/09 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
06/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center #
06/12 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival # ^
# - without Phoebe Bridgers
^ - without Beabadoobee