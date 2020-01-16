Sabrina Makes One Hell Of A Queen In CAOS Season 3

Netflix

High school can be hell. As it turns out, fighting to save your boyfriend's soul is even worse.

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is up against a perfect storm as she tackles more than any teenager should have to in Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She's on a mission not only to save the town of Greendale, but her family and friends, too.

This season, our favorite witch is brimming with confidence, as she slays her spot on the cheerleading squad as well as creepy demons at the same time. No big deal.

Not to ruin anything for people who didn't catch the previous season of CAOS, but some serious craziness has gone down in Greendale. Let's just say Sabrina's boyfriend Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) has a very unpleasant ailment going on right now — he's got The Dark Lord trapped inside of him, and Sabrina has to make it right. Hey, someone's got to take care of it, right?

Unfortunately, with The Dark Lord out of commission, a new Prince of Hell has been crowned: Caliban. Luckily, Sabrina's next in line to become the Queen of Hell. So she does what she must: She assumes the title to take the fight to Caliban and make him pay. Then, perhaps, she can get back to her budding relationship with Nick.

Sabrina and her gang have a ton to deal with this season, but the added drama looks like it's only going to make things sweeter. And by the end of it all, will she end up choosing Harvey or Nick? We're still trying to figure that one out.

Grab your favorite TV snacks, find the best seat in the house, and get ready for another season of binging when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina launches on Netflix on January 24.