Selena Gomez Is Finished With Sexy Music Videos

Getty Images

'I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore'

Selena Gomez is hanging up the lingerie, at least as far as music videos go.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer is pivoting away from the sultry looks and video concepts of her past and making it a point to create visuals for her music that don't rely on sexy imagery.

Gomez made the announcement herself when she attended an album release party for her latest release Rare, during which the video for her hit "Hands to Myself" was on rotation. Gomez, visibly embarrassed, told KIIS FM's Jojo Wright that she didn't know that video was going to air during the party.

"I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore," she admitted. "It’s not really necessary, in my opinion." Gomez's 6-year-old sibling Grace was in attendance at the party when the video played.

In the "Hands to Myself" video, Gomez is seen in a revealing black bra with matching panties, spending most of her time walking around in her apartment, watching TV, and fantasizing about the sexy man in her life as she sees visions of him touching her body. It's pretty steamy.

The change can clearly be seen in Gomez's latest video for the title track from her third studio album, In the video for "Rare," she's seen debuting a new '70s shag-inspired hairstyle and is clad in a gorgeous, flowing dress as she dances through a beautiful jungle setting.

Gomez herself spoke to MTV about the "incredible freedom" at the heart of the video, which is meant to be positively overflowing with empowerment as well as symbolism.

"The video is very ethereal and captures the journey through three different states of mind," she explained. "The moths symbolize determination and attraction. The forest represents the path to freedom and the bathroom self-reflection. At the end of the day, allowing yourself to be vulnerable and self-reflective can lead to this incredible freedom."

If this is the new direction the pop star is going in, we can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve next.