Halsey Invites Chvrches, Blackbear, And Pvris To Join Her On The Manic Tour

In a little over a week, on January 17, Halsey's third studio album Manic will be out for all to hear. But in addition to a whole new LP, diehard fans of the pop star also have an entire world tour to look forward to. And after announcing some European dates back in September, Halsey took to social media today (January 8) to confirm that she'll be touring the U.S. and bringing a few friends along for the ride.

Without revealing too much, Halsey teased that the tour will feel a lot like the inner workings of her mind. "left brain VS right brain," she wrote alongside an image with her North American tour dates. "Come see how it feels." The image also revealed that she'll be joined on select dates by Chvrches, Blackbear, Pvris, and Omar Apollo.

Halsey's 27-date trek will kick off on June 2 in Seattle, Washington, and wrap up on August 1 in Irvine, California. And no, you're not the only one who's stoked about it. Chvrches — who will be joining Halsey and Apollo on tour from June 2 through July 5 — took to Twitter to share the news. "Excited to be touring with @halsey in June!" the band wrote. Pvris — who will join the tour with Blackbear beginning July 12 — shared their excitement online as well.

For those looking to catch Halsey and any (or all) of her supporting acts on the Manic tour, get your credit cards ready. Tickets for the North American leg officially go on sale on Friday, January 17, the same day the album comes out, so clearly, we have an exciting day ahead of us. All other info and links to purchase can be found on Halsey's website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

6/2/2020 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

6/4/2020 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

6/6/2020 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

6/7/2020 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center*

6/10/2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

6/13/2020 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

6/15/2020 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

6/16/2020 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

6/18/2020 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

6/21/2020 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/24/2020 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood*

6/26/2020 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

6/27/2020 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/30/2020 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

7/1/2020 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center*

7/3/2020 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

7/5/2020 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center*

7/12/2020 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage**

7/15/2020 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium**

7/18/2020 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center**

7/19/2020 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion**

7/22/2020 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

7/24/2020 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena**

7/25/2020 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

7/27/2020 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

7/30/2020 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre**

8/1/2020 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre**

* Shows with Chvrches and Omar Apollo

** Shows with Blackbear and Pvris