Josie Totah Cast As Popular Cheerleader In Saved By The Bell Reboot

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Get ready, '90s kids, because a new student is officially heading to Bayside High.

Back in September, it was announced that everyone's favorite high school sitcom, Saved by the Bell, is getting a reboot. And yes, we're just as stoked about it as you are. But today (January 6), The Hollywood Reporter came through with even more exciting news: Champions actress and former Disney Channel star Josie Totah has been cast as the show's lead.

Per THR's report, Totah will play Lexi, a "beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students." And while we don't have any more info about the other fresh faces that will be joining the cast, you should definitely expect to see some Bayside alumni. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will return to play their original roles of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

For those wondering about the plot of the sequel, the straight-to-series comedy, written by writer Tracey Wigfield, "explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High." Like you, we hope this means Mark-Paul Gosselaar will reprise his role as Zack Morris, but so far, nothing's been confirmed.

For those unfamiliar with Totah, this role will mark her return to NBC after starring in the Mindy Kaling-helmed comedy Champions. Prior to that, she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming and several Disney Channel shows, including Jessie and Liv and Maddie. Most recently, she played a recurring role in Netflix's No Good Nick.

While there's no news yet on a release date for the Saved by the Bell sequel, we do know that the series will be available to stream on NBC's forthcoming streaming service, Peacock. The service is scheduled to launch in April, so here's hoping that we'll be able to watch Totah as a Bayside Tiger in just a few short months.