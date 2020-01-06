Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

1917 Wins Big At The Golden Globes Before Most Audiences Can Even See It

'I really hope this means that people will turn up and see it on a big screen'

World War III has been trending pretty steadily for the past few days, but on Sunday (January 5) the Golden Globes brought World War I back to the headlines. 1917 took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture: Drama at the 2020 ceremony.

The news may be a bit of a head-scratcher for casual moviegoers. The film, which was shot in such a way that it appears to run through a single continuous take, was technically released on Christmas Day — but only in 11 theaters nationwide. Director Sam Mendes noted the film’s wide release is scheduled for January 10, meaning a lot more people will be able to scramble to the theater to see what is sure to be a huge contender throughout the rest of awards season.

“It’s difficult to make movies without big movie stars in the leads and get people to come and see it in a cinema, and I really hope this means that people will turn up and see it on a big screen, for which it was intended,” Mendes said — which was perhaps a subtle nod toward the three Netflix films competing in the same category: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes. Festival darling Joker was also nominated.

This was the second Golden Globe win for 1917; Mendes was named Best Director not long before the top prize was announced. Critics have been praising the film for its sweeping visuals and powerful storytelling, despite minimal dialogue.