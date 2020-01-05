Ben Platt And Beanie Feldstein Are BFF Goals At The Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

For Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, the 2020 Golden Globes are just another occasion to celebrate their best friendship. The longtime pals are both nominated at the ceremony — Platt on the TV side for his turn in The Politician and Feldstein on the movie side for her role in Booksmart — and even though they walked the carpet separately, they were definitely there for each other in spirit.

Platt was the first to make it to the E! Live from the Red Carpet platform, where he gushed to Ryan Seacrest that his BFF looks “very gorgeous” in her sparkling navy gown. As Seacrest flashed some photos of the duo, the actor admitted that he was more excited for Beanie’s nomination than for his own. “To hear about Beanie, that just kind of makes it feel like a home event and it brings it all into reality for me, because I’ve known her since we were in braces,” he said.

Soon after, Feldstein hit the platform with her mom, and as soon as the host mentioned Platt’s name, Feldstein took a breath. “I’m gonna cry,” she said, before calling the evening “surreal.”

“We went to prom together! We literally went to prom together, and to be here, it just doesn’t feel real,” Feldstein said. And she’d be remiss if she didn’t shout out her Booksmart partner in crime, Kaitlyn Dever, who is also nominated for her acting in Unbelievable. “I think it’s so special to celebrate him and Kaitlyn and just, you know, my group of friends. We all get to be here together at such young age and for projects that we truly love, and that’s kind of all you can ask for.”

Platt and Feldstein didn't link up in front of the photographers on the carpet, but they have been posing together at events leading up to the major awards season kick-off, as evidenced by Platt's own Instagram. It may be an honor to be nominated, but it seems like the real fun comes when your very best friend is by your side with reasons of their own to celebrate the season.