2020 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

Awards season is officially in full swing with the arrival of the 2020 Golden Globes. Love them or hate-watch them, the Golden Globes are the first official celebrity party of the new year — and a significant part of any Oscar hopeful's awards season run. After all, a win at the Golden Globes could give someone the momentum they need to clinch the ultimate victory in February.
Even if you're not interested in acing your Oscar pool, there's still a lot to look out for at this year's Globes, the annual event that honors the best of film and TV — under one roof where the champagne is always flowing. For starters, after tonight (January 5), we might have our official frontrunners in the Best Picture category. Will Todd Phillips Joker best Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story? Or will Fernando Meirelles's feel-good The Two Popes pull off the night's biggest surprise? Meanwhile, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix will duke it out for the Best Actor accolade — but don't completely count out Antonio Banderas, who gives his career-best performance in Pain and Glory.
Over on the TV side, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been known to award ingénues and fresh talent — mostly as a way to get ahead of the Emmys — and that could bode well for shows like The Morning Show, Succession, and The Politician.
So, without further ado, your 2020 Golden Globe winners are...
FILM
Best Motion Picture, Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Actor, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman
“Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
“Spirit," The Lion King
“Stand Up," Harriet
Best Animated Feature
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
TELEVISION
Best TV Series, Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best TV Series, Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor, TV Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress, TV Series, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Actor, TV Series, Comedy
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER: Ramy Yousef, Ramy
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable