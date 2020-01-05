2020 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

Getty Images

Awards season is officially in full swing with the arrival of the 2020 Golden Globes. Love them or hate-watch them, the Golden Globes are the first official celebrity party of the new year — and a significant part of any Oscar hopeful's awards season run. After all, a win at the Golden Globes could give someone the momentum they need to clinch the ultimate victory in February.

Even if you're not interested in acing your Oscar pool, there's still a lot to look out for at this year's Globes, the annual event that honors the best of film and TV — under one roof where the champagne is always flowing. For starters, after tonight (January 5), we might have our official frontrunners in the Best Picture category. Will Todd Phillips Joker best Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story? Or will Fernando Meirelles's feel-good The Two Popes pull off the night's biggest surprise? Meanwhile, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix will duke it out for the Best Actor accolade — but don't completely count out Antonio Banderas, who gives his career-best performance in Pain and Glory.

Over on the TV side, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been known to award ingénues and fresh talent — mostly as a way to get ahead of the Emmys — and that could bode well for shows like The Morning Show, Succession, and The Politician.

So, without further ado, your 2020 Golden Globe winners are...

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Actor, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Original Song

"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman

“Into the Unknown," Frozen 2

“Spirit," The Lion King

“Stand Up," Harriet

Best Animated Feature

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

TELEVISION

Best TV Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV Series, Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor, TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress, TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodi Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Actor, TV Series, Comedy

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

WINNER: Ramy Yousef, Ramy

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Chris Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable