Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are On A 'Never-Ending' Cleanse Together

Getty Images

Katy Perry may have struggled with depression over the past couple of years, but she's had a true beacon of support with her every step of the way.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, the "Harleys in Hawaii" singer discussed the ups and downs she's experienced throughout her life, as well as the person who's been there to help pull her out of it: fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The pop star described 2017 through 2018 as her most difficult time.

"I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed. In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey," she said of her push to get to a better place, which included looking to Bloom for support.

"I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance–Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

Perry described their similarities, as they've both experienced failed marriages before and have lived their lives nearly exclusively in the public eye. As such, Perry believes they've experienced love, which is "different from dating."

"You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone," Perry said. "Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse."