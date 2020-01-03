Coachella's 2020 Headliners Are Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, And, Frank Ocean

((Rachel Luna/WireImage)/(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)/(Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Coachella 2020's lineup is finally here and it makes sure to let you know that this year's festival is set to kick off the decade with a loud and startling bang. Across two weekends, from April 10 through April 12 and then April 17 through 19, over 160 of your favorite artists will converge at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for an epic and unforgettable weekend of performances. The sheer spectacle of the moment can be felt by just checking out the names of the three headliners: Rage Against The Machine. Travis Scott, And last, and most surprisingly, the famously elusive, Frank Ocean.

These three names will blow your socks off alone, but wait until you hear just a fraction of the rest of the lineup:

On both Fridays, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Megan Thee Stallion, BROCKHAMPTON, City Girls, Big Sean, Run The Jewels, Calvin Harris, and more are set to rip the stage. Taking it to Coachella 2020's two Saturdays, Carly Rae Jepsen, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Pablo Vittar, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs, Masego, and more will make their own appearances. And finally, on its grand Sunday closings, Coachella will feature Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Ari Lennox, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, and more. If you're not sweating from this slice of the full roster, maybe you haven't read through it all the way.

Back to the headliners, the inclusion of Frank Ocean is something of a shocker to fans who are, undoubtedly, ecstatic at the reclusive R & B singer finally coming back to the stage – for such a grand event, at that. Last November, he was a rumored performer at Camp Flog Gnaw – that was never actually confirmed – and when Drake came out to perform when fans were expecting Ocean's appearance, the Toronto legend was booed to the point that he left the stage. You know an artist's fandom is huge when they'd boo one of the biggest rappers in the game since he isn't the singer. The entire Coachella festival this year will be a magical, one-of-a-kind experience, but Ocean's headlining status is in another category altogether.

Check out the full lineup up above.