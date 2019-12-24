Drake Declares Peace With The Weeknd In New Song

Getty Images

There may not be any snow blanketing the grounds of your city this holiday season, but, don't worry, Drake has you covered. He surprised fans ahead of Christmas with the release of a warm and cozy new track, "War," that comes with a video about winter sports, being comfortable, and looking cool. There are no instantly memorable hooks or melodies – two things that define Drake's songs. Instead, there's one paranoid verse that extends throughout, touching on everything from his past, what he looks for in a partner, and, surprisingly, mending his relationship with The Weeknd after rumors of the two stars being cold to each other for years.

"War" sounds so different from Drake's smooth template, so it's already a winner as it cuts on. Sonically, it has roots in the drill sound of the U.K. Ominous synths swim around stabs of bass drums and quick snare chirps, creating a one-of-a-kind sandbox for Drake to build a castle in. Instead of playing by the rules, Drake knocks over his own structure.

Lyrically, Drake is in attack mode. He doesn't trust anyone and he's wary about the woman he will eventually share his wealth with ("Can't have no pretentious ting when I know this road gets bumpy"). He frequently references his nameless cavalcade of haters and leaves them without identities to make the burns sting a little bit more. One flinching line does give them a bit of important advice: "You n--ggas spend too much time on captions, not enough time on action."

The biggest topic here, that's going to warm the hearts of fans everywhere this holiday season, is that Drake and The Weeknd could be back cooler than ever. Drake unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram in January, alerting fans to the fact that their rumored cold relationship actually existed. On "War," Drake seemingly acknowledges their bad blood before announcing that it's water under the bridge. "Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can't split up," he raps. We could just be speculating here, but it seems pretty clear to everyone who this line is about.

In the video for "War," Drake and his rolling party of friends head to the slopes to burn joints in the winter air. Drake makes skiing look even cooler than it did before as he spits his verse while coming down a hill. He also hops on a snowboard and shows off his skills (though his face is more obscured here and it could be a stunt double. But we'll give him the benefit of the doubt). If Drake wanted to show off how good he is at winter sports in every video from now one, we'd totally understand.

"War" appears on El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, a new project from a frequent collaborator of Drake's, Oliver El-Khatib.

Watch Drake's wonderful wintery video for "War" up above.