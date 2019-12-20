Charlie Puth, Josh Peck, And Zach Braff Collabed On This Season's Hottest Hanukkah Song

YouTube

When it comes to Hanukkah songs, well, there aren't many. But thanks to a hilarious new boyband formed by none other than late night host James Corden, we now have a Jewish boyband called — wait for it — Boys II Menorah. Furthermore, the group — which consists of Charlie Puth, Josh Peck, Zach Braff, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and yes, Corden himself — just dropped the hottest Hanukkah track maybe ever. Sorry, Adam Sandler.

The song, titled "A Week and a Day" premiered on last night's (December 19) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. And along with it came an epic music video that celebrates the joyous holiday in all of its eight-night, latke-filled, gift-giving, dreidel-spinning glory. "Girl, it's that special time of year, the Festival of Lights," James begins in a soft R&B whisper. "But ain't no light shine brighter than the one in your eyes."

It wasn't long before the rest of the guys chimed in, wearing matching all-white outfits reminiscent of some our our all-time favorite '90s boybands. "Got a week and a day of love for you this Hanukkah, girl," Peck sings. Then, the Superbad actor takes over. "Got a week and a day to show you how much I care," he croons. And of course, there's nothing quite like hearing Puth's silky smooth voice singing about how the girl that he's into "shines brighter than any menorah."

The rest of the video is full of a variety of other references to Hanukkah (and even Judaism, in general), including bagels and lox, Manischewitz kosher wine, checks written out for $18 (the numerical value of the Hebrew word "chai," which means life), and even a shoutout to Judah Maccabee from the original Hanukkah story.

The bridge is arguably the best part, though, when each boyband member puts their own twist on the traditional Hanukkah blessing. And while the hysterically funny song does summarize the holiday extremely well, we'll take this opportunity to suggest that you supplement it with the iconic, never-to-be-forgotten Rugrats Hanukkah episode. 'Tis the season, after all.