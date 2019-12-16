Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras Expecting First Child

Secrets are never safe in Siesta Key, and this one's out of the bag: There will soon be a brand-new addition in town!

Alex Kompothecras and new love Alyssa Salerno are expecting a baby, MTV can confirm. The parents-to-be, whose relationship will unfold on the upcoming season beginning on January 7, held a special celebration on Sunday to find out the sex of their bundle of joy. And the King of Siesta will welcome a tiny princess in the months to come!

"Little princess on the way," the dad-to-be captioned the photograph above.

Offer your congrats to Alex and Alyssa in the comments, then stay with MTV News for more Season 3 intel -- and Baby Kompo updates! And do not miss the premiere of Siesta Key on Tuesday at 8/7c!