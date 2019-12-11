Watch DaBaby Pull The Ultimate Toronto Flex By Welcoming Drake Onstage

Getty Images

DaBaby's KIRK Tour invaded Toronto on Tuesday night (December 10), and the "Suge" rapper pulled the ultimate flex by surprising the crowd with their hometown hero. Yep, the one and only Drake hopped onstage to give DaBaby a well-earned co-sign, perform a couple hits, and even tease some new music on the way. Let's just say this surprise went a lot better than Camp Flog Gnaw.

Near the end of DaBaby's show, Drake emerged with some genuinely thoughtful words about the North Carolina MC, who's easily one of the year's biggest breakout stars — though, as Drizzy noted, he's been in this game for a while now.

"2018, 2017, I used to watch you rep your city," Drake said. "I used to watch you love your city. And look, we don't say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanna say congratulations. You're killing this."

On Instagram, Drake shared a snippet of his performance, which included a hyped-up version of "Money in the Grave." Afterwards, the Scorpion rapper hinted at the progress of his next studio album, saying, "I'ma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020." DaBaby responded, "Toronto, I'm trying to pull up on Drake and drop a verse on the motherfucking album."

No word yet on whether or not the two rappers did, in fact, find some time to hit the studio together, but we'll hopefully find out soon enough. Drake has been teasing his "album mode" mindset since as far back as June, so that 2020 hint sounds promising.