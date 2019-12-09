Ghostbusters: Afterlife Teases Stranger Things For The Next Generation Of Ghost Hunters

Sony Pictures

When the ghosts of your grandfather's past come to haunt you, who you gonna call? We think you know the answer to this one.

The first full-length trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally here, and it looks like the Stranger Things-esque adventure we've been waiting for, right down to Finn Wolfhard's appearance as Trevor, the son of Carrie Coon's Callie.

Captain Marvel's McKenna Grace takes on the role of sister Phoebe, and the siblings find themselves stumbling into a ghostly new adventure. You see, it turns out Callie's father was actually one of the original Ghostbusters. Our money's on Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis).

Director Jason Reitman, son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, took the wheel for this new entry in the saga.

"As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters," he told Vanity Fair of the official plot. "Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves." Luckily for us, it looks like they are.

When they start putting together the puzzle pieces that their grandfather left behind, that also leads them to the original Ecto-1, and a familiar gadget that helps them measure psychic energy, which is obviously an important part of bustin' ghosts. It's prepped and primed to be an exciting new entry in the Ghostbusters film series, and even the new official movie poster has us psyched, which you can see below.

Sony Pictures

If you've been waiting for a new take on the classic tale so many fell in love with back in the '80s, it looks like Ghostbusters: Afterlife may very well be it...especially if you're into dark and mysterious vibes with a splash of comedy.

Get ready to bust some ghosts when Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters in summer 2020.