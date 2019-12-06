Bop Shop: Songs From The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, Beach Bunny, And More

Kacey Musgraves ft. Troye Sivan: "Glittery"

If you're looking to have a country Christmas this year, look no further than Kacey Musgraves's "Glittery" featuring Troye Sivan. The slow-moving, sparkly duet is chock-full of holiday imagery, from snow globes and presents to Christmas trees and snowy gray skies. But underneath the warm holiday visuals, the track is actually a sweet exchange between two people in love. And if there's one song that'll melt your heart this holiday season, it's this one.

"Outside it's coming down / But here inside it's warming up," Sivan croons on the second verse, setting the scene for a cozy night in with his lover. On the chorus, Musgraves chimes in to swoon as well. "Glittery / You light me up like starlight on a Christmas tree," she sings. "Every single kiss is like a gift to me." And although she loves to decorate for the festive holiday with twinkling lights and shimmery ornaments, there's one thing she loves more. "I love the way you decorate my heart," she sings gently. Christmas is here, and with this song, we truly feel its magic. —Jordyn Tilchen