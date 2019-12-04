Soundtrack Looks Like This Is Us Meets La La Land

Netflix

If there's a song in your heart, you'll probably love Netflix's upcoming series Soundtrack.

The musical drama centers around musicians in Los Angeles, and from what we've seen from the first trailer, it looks like a hodgepodge of Kleenex-worthy stories set to musical numbers.

"Love, loss and transformative luck intersect in this musical series about two struggling artists experiencing life at full volume in Los Angeles," reads the official Netflix description.

There won't an over-arching love story to follow, though. Every episode will feature a self-contained narrative surrounding what looks like different couple and the different hardships they're facing, from what looks like some medical drama to the way a couple meets and falls in love for the first time.

As far as the music you can expect to hear, songs from artists like The Weekend, Bruno Mars, Lauryn Hill, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, and Etta James should be making an appearance. That's an eclectic mix, to be sure. It'll probably get even more out there by the time we can see what the show will entail.

The series will star Jenna Dewan, Paul James, and Callie Hernandez, to name a few, and there appears to be plenty of choreography to break up the musical numbers from the more mundane scenes. If we had to describe it in plain terms, it looks like short musicals set to different narratives each episode that fans of Love Actually or even Glee might enjoy.

Either way, it looks like an interesting gamble for Netflix, and another touching series to add to your list if you happen to like crying your eyes out to emotional ballads or watching new romances unfold. Don't we all?

You can check out Soundtrack when it officially launches on Netflix later this month on December 18. That's just in time for prime holiday party viewing.