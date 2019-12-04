A New Documentary Confirms Sky Is Blue, Mariah Carey Is Christmas

Getty Images

There are three ways you know Christmas is coming: a chill in the air, the fact that it's December, and the resurgence of one of the greatest "carols" of all time.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is a hallmark of holiday cheer, and a veritable classic. It's a twinkling, positive slice of magic that surges in popularity again and again every December (and part of November) as the world remembers exactly what kind of amazing tribute it is to the season when the weather starts to turn cold.

But how did the song come together in the first place? That's exactly what Amazon is looking to investigate with its upcoming documentary Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of 'All I Want for Christmas is You.' The film is set to debut via Amazon later this month, and the trailer looks exactly like the heaping helping of Mariah all of our Christmases need.

The film will include commentary from Mimi herself (because who better to fill us in than the queen?), Billboard senior chart director Gary Trust, collaborator Randy Jackson, backup singer and friend Trey Lorenz, and additional personalities. We'll get to hear exactly how the record-breaking holiday song got its start, and how it's managed to reign over all other yuletide classics since its debut.

The song is what's allowed Mariah to claim her title of reigning Queen of Christmas. It also takes headaches away, cleans your house, and gives your dog a bath. It's basically a miracle salve in song form, because if you hear "All I Want for Christmas is You" and avoid smiling or belting out a few notes, it's absolutely impossible not to beam and sing along.

Keep an eye out on Amazon for the documentary to drop. We'll be waiting right along with you.