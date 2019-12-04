No Time To Die Just Won't Let James Bond Retire

MGM

Is it time to let James Bond hang up his tuxedo? No Time To Die seems to think so.

The iconic 007 codename has been in service for decades, but the latest film is seemingly prepping for a new agent to take over. The first full-length trailer for the upcoming spy flick just debuted on Wednesday, December 4, and it seems we may be in for a very different take on the legendary Bond in future installments.

The movie takes place long after the events that unfolded in the previous flick Spectre, finding Bond (Daniel Craig) having retired from active service as an agent. He's since taken up a peaceful life in Jamaica, but that isn't meant to last.

Instead of letting sleeping dogs lie, an old friend (Jeffrey Wright) recruit Bond to help him out with one last job – a rescue mission. The reluctant agent agrees, and soon finds himself tangling with a new villain, portrayed by Rami Malek.

But it looks like there's more brewing than just rescuing a scientist. There's a new 007 in town, and she's not too keen on seeing Bond coming out of retirement. The new agent, Nomi (Lashana Lynch) warns him to stay in his lane when the pair cross paths.

"You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee — the one that works," Nomi spits at Bond in the new footage, in a venom-laced tone. If Nomi is the future of the Bond franchise, she's going to make the role hers. We can only hope so, anyway.

MGM

No Time To Die looks like it's shaping up to be Daniel Craig's final appearance in the franchise, so if you want to see how everything shakes out, be sure to head out to the theater in April 2020.

A tux is optional, but a martini isn't.