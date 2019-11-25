Stormtroopers Get A Jetpack Upgrade In This New Star Wars Footage

Lucasfilm

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, stormtroopers are getting a formidable upgrade.

In a new clip from the upcoming movie, Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and BB-8 are speeding through the sand in an effort to lose a band of the armored soldiers. It's just 30 seconds, but it manages to tease an exciting chase scene that has an unexpected ending.

It looks like Rey and company might be losing their pursuers, but then something very, very bad for our ragtag bunch happens. The stormtroopers take to the air, revealing jetpacks that propel them into the sky as they speed toward our heroes' craft.

C-3PO is the first to notice: "Oh, they fly now," he observes in a worried manner.

"They fly now?!" Finn blurts out.

"They fly now!" Poe confirms, and the clip cuts out. It looks like these are far more than your average soldiers. But while they've got their fancy jetpacks and speeders, they don't have the power of friendship on their side. Oh, and they don't have Rey. That's a big one.

The Rise of Skywalker is the final installment of the nine-part core Star Wars saga. Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, and John Boyega will reprise their roles as Rey, Poe, and Finn in this chapter, and Adam Driver will of course return as the menacing Kylo Ren. No word just yet on whether he'll be shirtless or not. We can only hope. This new clip is the latest we've seen of what will undoubtedly be a thrilling conclusion to the cinematic saga for some time, and we're ready to sink our teeth into the full-length film now.

Only a few short weeks left! It's set to debut in theaters on December 20, so if you don't already have tickets for opening night, well...may the Force be with you.