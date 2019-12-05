First Look: Juliette Has A New Siesta Key Man (And It's A Bachelorette Alum)

When we last saw Juliette, the Siesta Key mainstay broke up with her longtime beau Alex. But when the MTV series returns for Season 3 on January 7, the queen of Sarasota will have a "new man (who dis?)": Robby Hayes from The Bachelorette.

"Oh my God, we're going to Greece," Juliette enthusiastically declares to her Siesta beau. And you better believe Alex has an opinion about the former bachelor in town.

"The guy you're with is a bitch," he tells his former girlfriend. Doesn't get more direct than that -- and this is what happens when you fall in love and your friends fall apart.

But Alex is also with someone else, and Brandon is hooking up with a familiar face (who isn't Madisson). To see what else is in store for them -- and the entire Sarasota gang -- watch the first look. Then keep up with MTV News as we approach the premiere of Siesta Key on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c!