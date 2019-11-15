Grimes Sinks Through The Soil In Spacey 'So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth'

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Grimes is back with both a new song and news about her forthcoming album, Miss_Anthropocene. Today's feast is "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth," and it's every bit as magical and tormented as you'd expect from the revolutionary pop singer. With plenty of moans and sighs from the deepest crevices of space, it's more than enough to hold us over until the album drops next year.

To be clear, her forthcoming album drops on February 21, seven days after Valentine's Day. You'll want to get all of your romantic feelings out of the way because if "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" is any indicator, it's going to be out of this world – literally. "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" is dense, kaleidoscopic pop with unholy chants and echoing whispers that shake your soul and instill vertigo in your wobbly legs.

She sings about sinking into the soil because she's so heavy due to the fact that she's "full of love from you." The adorable statement makes it sound like she's fresh from the most romantic boat ride through the city and is in awe of the night. Its techno elements merge with her dreamlike voice like the death of a massive star, instilling an eerie calm around the surrounding stars and your ears.

Grimes revealed in March that Miss_Anthropocene is an LP about a demon that lives in space and loves the thought of an apocalypse. In September, she released the video for "Violence," which showcased a world in love with swords and other kinds of equally dangerous weapons.

Listen to Grimes' cosmic new song "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" up above.