Harry Styles And King Princess Will Melt Hearts Together In 2020

Take a look, my friend: Love is all around us. In our movies, in our homes, in fragrances that attempt to give it a scent. Have you ever seen love go on tour across multiple countries? That's a new one. Harry Styles is making this a reality with a new trek, Love On Tour, that kicks off in April.

As he announced today (November 13), Harry's lengthy journey will span across multiple countries and run through summer 2020, the perfect treat for the hot and humid weather and the perfect trek in support of his forthcoming album Fine Line that drops on December 13.

Harry's massive trek of 63 dates (so far) heads across Europe, the U.S., and Mexico. King Princess, Jenny Lewis, and Koffee are the openers in each respective area. There are still dates to come in South America (that will be announced soon), Asia, and Australia, which will be revealed next year. The fun kicks off in April and wraps up in October. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 22.

Harry announced Fine Line earlier this month. The LP will feature his recently released single "Lights Up" that's dreamier and more lucid than anything that he's ever released before.

Check out the posters with the tour dates above.