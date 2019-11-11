Sex Education Season 2 Already Looks So Messy In The Best Way

Sex Education, Courtesy Netflix

It's been almost a year since Netflix debuted Sex Education — and in the process, introduced us to Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), and the extracurricular lives of... oh, just about everyone at Moorfield Secondary School, including Otis's mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson). And while it might feel like you first binge-watched of the series years ago, the fact that the show debuted in January can only mean one thing: We're getting nearer and nearer to new episodes. And right on cue, Netflix is here to deliver with your first look at the show's second season.

On Monday (November 11), the streaming giant dropped six new images, and offered a few details about what's in store for your favorite characters. There's no word yet on when the season will drop beyond the ominous promise of "2020," but we do know that some friendships are still going strong: Otis and Eric, for example, find themselves navigating the woods, in signature bright colors, while Maeve and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) are... standing off against the police in an interrogation room? And while a synopsis provided by Netflix to MTV News promises that Otis and Ola (Patricia Allison) are still dating — and figuring out the ups and downs of "newly-discovered sexual urges," it seems that Ola also strikes up a friendship with Lily (Tanya Reynolds).

Season 2 of the series will also bring back Adam (Connor Swindells), who was shipped off to military school at the end of season 1; and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), who, in the promotional shot, is still under his mothers's watchful eyes. As for Moordale? Well, there's a chlamydia outbreak as well as a host of new students shaking up life as the core crew know it. And you thought your teenage years were dramatic — just be grateful you didn't have a production company pulling the strings and raising the stakes at every turn.

