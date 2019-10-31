The Underrated Screen Queens Of Halloween

The Halloweentown series is something of a mainstay when it comes to memorable movies of the season, and yet its star Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) rarely gets the recognition she deserves for bringing one of the franchise's most powerful witches to life.

She's caring, resourceful, and quick-witted and shares a deep love for Halloween that many of us can likely relate to. But despite having been kept from enjoying the spooky season for most of her life, she isn't bitter or angry. She simply wants to satisfy her own natural curiosity and get closer to her grandmother Agatha "Aggie" Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds). As she grows throughout the Halloweentown films, she develops a powerful sixth sense and cultivates some seriously sick broomstick flying skills. Let’s not forget that she also single-handedly kept Kalabar (Robin Thomas), the corrupt mayor of Halloweentown, from taking over the mortal world. It truly is a witch's world and we're all just living in it.

But as powerful as she becomes, she never forgets that the magic that's been bestowed upon her is meant to be used for good. And that’s why we should see Marnie’s face adorning every Halloween-themed graphic tee when October rolls around. Where's some magic when you need it?